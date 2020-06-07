An open call for arts and craft vendors

KINGSPORT — Calling all artists, artisans, creatives, and craftspeople of all trades. Applications are now being accepted for folks wishing to participate in the annual Christmas Connection.

The three-day event, which is free to the public, will take place Nov. 13-15 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

“The Christmas Connection — Artistic Creations Fair” is sponsored by the City of Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and is celebrating its 41st year. People from across the region and beyond look forward to the event every year.

The application deadline is July 1 and there is no cost to apply. Christmas Connection is by invitation only. All applications are reviewed by a selection committee, taking various factors into consideration in order to create a high quality, attractive show having a good mix of artistic and crafting creations.

DATES AND HOURS

Nov. 13, noon to 7 p.m.

Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 15, noon to 4 p.m.

To access the vendor application from the city website or for more information, visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.