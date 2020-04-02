Powers, Yarber named Region 1D players of the year

Eastside’s Ethan Powers and Patrick Henry’s Breanna Yarber are this year’s male and female players of the year for the All-Region 1D basketball teams.

Eastside coach Patrick Damron was named as the boys’ coach of the year after guiding his squad to the regional championship this season.

Powers is joined on the first team by Twin Springs’ freshman Connor Lane, along with J.I. Burton’s Trevor Culbertson.

The remainder of the Region 1D first team include Grundy’s Cade Looney and Jacob McCoy, Honaker’s Grayson Honaker, Holston’s Nick DeLatos and Northwood’s Luke Carter.

GIRLS ALL-REGION 1D

Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas has been named as the Region 1D coach of the year.

Joining Yarber on the all-region team are Eastside’s Anna Whited and Kaylee Yates, Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke, Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty and Akilah Boyd, Holston’s Liyah French and Rural Retreat’s Michaela Fiscus.

BOYS

All-Region 1D

Player of the Year: Ethan Powers, Eastside

Coach of the Year: Patrick Damron, Eastside

First Team

Ethan Powers, Eastside, sr.

Cade Looney, Grundy, jr.

Luke Carter, Northwood, sr.

Grayson Honaker, Honaker, jr.

Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton, jr.

Nick DeLatos, Holston, jr.

Connor Lane, Twin Springs, fr.

Jacob McCoy, Grundy, sr.

Second Team

Eli Carter, Northwood, so.

Ray Berry, Chilhowie, sr.

Jordan Keith, Holston, sr.

Michael Frye, Northwood, jr.

Caleb Yeary, Thomas Walker, jr.

Connor Blevins, Eastside, sr.

Johnathan Hurley, Hurley, sr.

Corey Keene, Twin Valley, sr.

Trevor McGlothlin, Twin Valley, sr.

Honorable Mention

Quaheim Brooks, Holston; Lucas Doss, Chilhowie; Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove; Zach Owens, Castlewood; Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton; Caleb Stocks, Council; Tyler Young, Hurley.

GIRLS

All-Region 1D

Player of the Year: Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry

Coach of the Year: Tommy Thomas, Patrick Henry

First Team

Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry, jr.

LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, jr.

Anna Whited, Eastside, jr.

Michaela Discus, Rural Retreat, sr.

Kaylee Yates, Eastside, sr.

Akilah Boyd, Honaker, jr.

Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, so.

Liyah French, Holston, sr.

Second Team

Kaycee Deskins, Patrick Henry, sr.

Payton Monahan, Patrick Henry, so.

Katie Barr, Chilhowie, so.

Kaylee Jenkins, J.I. Burton, so.

Emaleigh Powers, Twin Springs, jr.

Mashayla Belcher, Grundy, sr.

Erin Larkin, Twin Springs, sr.

Krista Endicott, Hurley, jr.

Honorable Mention

Caroline Hayden, Northwood; Lexy Nowers, Rural Retreat; Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker; Chloe Powers, Eastside; Haylee Moore, Twin Valley; Maggie Deel, Grundy; Halle Hilton, Honaker; Brooke Tiller, Council.