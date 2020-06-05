Point guard Niblack signs with Shay's Bucs

The 6-foot-1 guard from Leesburg, Florida, originally signed with Mississippi, but he will join the Bucs this fall.

“Marcus is a great athlete with a championship pedigree,” Shay said in a release. “In high school, he was a part of a program that sustained success as he played in three straight state championships. He has an aggressive scoring mentality and is a scoring threat from anywhere in the halfcourt. Because of his ability to create offense, Marcus has good feel for the game to find his teammates.”

Niblack, a three-star standout out of Wildwood, is ranked the No. 59 point guard in the country by 247Sports. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game his senior season for the Wildcats. He had three double-doubles and seven games of 30 or more points.

“I felt like ETSU was the best fit for me,” Niblack said. “The coaches made me feel like I was wanted, which makes me feel comfortable with them.”

Niblack scored 22 points in the 2018 Florida Class 1A state championship game to clinch Wildwood’s first title since 1953. He and the Wildcats played in three straight state title games from 2017-19.

As a freshman, Niblack averaged 14 points per game, becoming Wildwood’s second-leading scorer that season, and he averaged 24.7 ppg his junior year. During the 2018-19 season, Niblack scored at least 30 points 10 times, including a career-best, 40-point effort.

Niblack comes from an athletic family. His parents both played college basketball and his sister Kari just completed her sophomore season at West Virginia. His younger sister plays on Wildwood’s girls basketball team.

The signing comes two days after ETSU coach Jason Shay brought in another guard, Truth Harris, from New York.

Former Bucs guard Daivien Williamson has transferred to Wake Forest, reuniting with former Bucs coach Steve Forbes.

Niblack, who had offers from South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson, was also a wide receiver on the Wildwood football team.