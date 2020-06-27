Gate City’s Lowe, Taylor lead way at ETA

Clint Lowe and Chance Taylor moved into the top two spots on the leaderboard, and the two natives of Gate City are very familiar with each other.
Lowe shot his second consecutive 69 at Elizabethton Golf Course and grabbed a two-shot lead over Taylor, who put together a 70.
“We play together about every weekend,” Lowe said
“Probably 10,000 times,” Taylor chimed in.
Lowe was at 6-under-par 138 through 36 holes. Taylor’s pair of 70s left him at 4 under.
Joining them in the final group Sunday will be Nashville’s Ryan Terry, whose 72 left him at 3 under. Terry is trying to become the first golfer to win the Tillinghast Invitational and the ETA.
Three other golfers — Chad Homan, Cody Carlson and Lawrence Largent — will enter the final round at 1 under. Homan followed his 68 with a 75, Carlson shot 71 and Largent had a 72.
First-round leader Joe Brooks, who opened with a 67, got off to a rough start Saturday when he hit his approach into the pond in front of the first green. He never recovered and shot 77 to fall to even par.
Two-time defending champion Tyler Lane will have a tough time in his quest to become the first golfer to win the ETA three years in a row. He shot 75 to fall to even par and will be six shots back starting the final round.
Lowe was over par through 12 holes before playing the final six in 4 under to seize the lead.
“I don’t know why, but I just haven’t played the first 12 holes any good,” he said. “I hit the ball about as bad as I could hit it for about 12 holes. The last six I got it going. It was the same thing yesterday. I know I have to play them better tomorrow.”
Taylor, who plays at Tennessee Tech, is competing in his first ETA. Saturday’s round was his third ever at Elizabethton.
“It’s a course where you can make a lot of birdies,” he said. “I played solid the first day and today with the wind and everything I thought 70 was a pretty good number. The first day I struck the ball well all day and didn’t make anything. Today I didn’t hit it as good but I made a few more putts.”
Like he did when winning the Tillinghast at Johnson City Country Club, Terry is playing the Elizabethton course without the luxury of a practice round.
“Sometimes practice rounds just take forever,” Terry said. “They’re long and you start thinking about your swing too much. If I can see the course, great. But I don’t like to belabor on it too much.”
Thirty-one players shot 150 or lower to qualify for the final round, which could be threatened by Sunday’s expected thunderstorms.
Only once has the ETA failed to finish the full 54 holes. Cayman Ratliff successfully defended his title in 2015 when the final round was shortened to nine holes.
In the seniors championship division, Rick Mays of Riceville shot his second consecutive 70. His 4-under 140 total was three shots better than Cary Daniels, who followed his opening 70 with a 73.
Bryan Rodgers was third after a 71 left him at 145. Randy Miller shot 76 to fall into fourth at 146.
Mike Mills increased his lead on the 65-and-over division to 10 shots. He followed his first-round 68 with a 75 and was 1 under through 36 holes.
William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur
Saturday
At Elizabethton Golf Course (par 72)
Second Round
Championship
Clint Lowe 69-69—138
Chance Taylor 70-70—140
Ryan Terry 69-72—141
Chad Homan 68-75—143
Cody Carlson 71-72—143
Lawrence Largent 71-72—143
Gibson Miller 71-73—144
Tyler Lane 69-75—144
Joe Brooks 67-77—144
Jeff Scott 71-74—145
Nick York 70-75—145
Bryan Sangid 69-76—145
Chip Spratlin 73-72—145
Lucas Tabor 73-72—145
Chris Guy 75-70—145
Nick Cohen 75-71—146
Cameron Dugger 73-73—146
Lucas Armstrong 73-73—146
Jacob Davis 73-74—147
Jackson Skeen 72-75—147
Ethan Burger 73-74—147
Cayman Ratliff 75-73—148
Brandon Mathis 74-74—148
Bryson Morrell 74-75—149
Tanner Davis 73-76—149
Tory Davis 76-73—149
Bryce Reed 77-72—149
Blake Howard 79-70—149
Wes Hall 74-76—150
Wesley Jones 77-73—150
Joe Culpepper 78-72—150
Failed to qualify
Taylor Gouge 76-75—151
Carter Counts 78-74—152
Carlos Almazan 74-78—152
Christofer Schaff 77-76—153
Caleb Moss 74-79—153
Hunter O’Neal 76-77—153
Chad Wade 78-75—153
Kelly Lane 80-73—153
Shelby Ray Chancelor 79-75—154
Ben Harris 76-78—154
Zane Potter 79-75—154
Chad McKinney 79-76—155
John Cornett 78-78—156
Wes Bays 76-81—157
Ben Treadway 82-77—159
Hunter Hartman 82-78—160
Chris Wynne 82-79—161
Brandon Skelding 78-83—161
Matthew Bateman 81-80—161
Peyton Humphries 82-80—162
Zach Wood 81-81—162
Matt Love 82-80—162
Grayson Clark 84-79—163
DJ Swatzell 80-85—165
Izaak Hill 86-80—166
Thomas Jackson 89-78—167
Zach Howe 84-83—167
Jacob Owens 84-84—168
Kolby Evans 87-94—171
James Perez 90-89—179
Cameron Lane 100-85—185
Tyler Presley WD
SENIORS
50-64
Rick Mays 70-70—140
Cary Daniels 70-73—143
Bryan Rodgers 74-71—145
Randy Miller 70-76—146
Mike Wood 73-74—147
Tim Moore 74-73—147
Ron Waters 72-77—149
Lyman Fulton 73-77—150
Mike Poe 74-76—150
Bill Hardin 75-75—150
Tony Gouge 75-75—150
David Greer 79-71—150
Mark Atkins 75-78—153
Jeff Isaacs 81-74—155
Dwight Scott 78-77—155
Dave Bellessa 77-79—156
Mitch Nidiffer 80-76—156
Stefan Salyer 75-82—157
Mark Halvorsen 77-80—157
James Fender 82-75—157
Joe Avento 80-78—158
Jeff Andrews 79-79—158
Ronnie Breeden 79-80—159
Brad Rinella 77-85—162
Danny Jones 81-84—165
Charlie Smith 88-77—165
Marv Orio 8486—170
David Croston 85-85—170
Dan Buchannan 98-91—189
Felicia Nidiffer 98-102—200
Rick Wilson WD
65-over
Mike Mills 68-75—143
Bob Ross 76-77—153
Pat Kenney 79-79—158
Greg Goulds 79-82—161
Jerry Whitt 84-79—163
Ronnie Burton 83-81—164
Ansley Bishop 86-82—168
Scott Campbell 89-80—169
Tommy Scott 92-82—174
James Love 89-88—177
MATCH PLAY FLIGHtS
Titleist Flight
Semifinals: Stephen Wilson def. Richard Parker; Billy Haren def. Josh Taylor
Consolation: Tommy Tipton def. Noah Smith; Luke Bateman def. Tyler Church
Callaway Flight
Semifinals: Dylan Wyatt def. Eric Hall; Zachary Ensor def. Stephen Swecker
Consolation: Michael Hawk def. Andrew Julian; Tyler Stoudemire def. Dan Robbie
Ping Flight
Semifinals: Zach McCamey def. Cole Greer; Caleb Tipton def. Sytyephen Stehney
Consolation: Troy Baker def. Mike Davis; Brad Headrick def. Tony Southard
Bridgestone Flight
Semifinals: Seth Greene def. Chad Napier; Garrett Rader def. Spencer Holmes
Consolation: Casey Goetz def. Chase Buck; Chris Tidwell def. Shawn Wright
Mizuno Flight
Semifinals: Paul Johnson def. Brad Clay; Ian Herrin def. James Snyder
Consolation: Brian Scott def. Harmon Duncan; Mark Dugger def. Lynn Lane
SUNDAY’S TEE TIMES
7 a.m. — Stephen Swecker vs. Michael Hawk
7:08 a.m. — Tyler Stoudemire vs. Eric Hall
7:16 a.m. — Cole Greer vs. Brad Headrick
7:24 a.m. — Stephen Stehney vs. Troy Baker
7:32 a.m. — Spencer Holmes vs. Casey Goetz
7:40 a.m. — Chris Tidwell vs. Chad Napier
7:48 a.m. — Luke Bateman vs. Richard Parker
7:56 a.m. — Josh Taylor vs. Tommy Tipton
8:04 a.m. — James Snyder vs. Brian Scott
8:12 a.m. — Mark Dugger vs. Brad Clay
8:20 a.m. — Paul Johnson vs. Ian Herrin
8:28 a.m. — Seth Greene vs. Garrett Rader
8:36 a.m. — Zack McCamey vs. Caleb Tipton
8:44 a.m. — Dylan Wyatt vs. Zachary Ensor
8:52 a.m. — Stephen Wilson vs. Billy Haren
9 a.m. — Tommy Scott, James Love
9:08 a.m. — Ansley Bishop, Scott Campbell
9:17 a.m. — Greg Goulds, Jerry Whitt, Ronnie Burton
9:25 a.m. — Mike Mills, Bob Ross, Pat Kenney
9:45 a.m. — Marv Orio, Dan Buchanan, Felicia Nidiffer
9:54 a.m. — Charlie Smith, Danny Jones, David Croston
10:03 a.m. — Jeff Andrews, Ronnie Breeden, Brad Rinella
10:12 a.m. — Mark Halvorsen, Stefan Salyer, Joe Avento
10:21 a.m. — Dave Bellessa, Mitchell Nidiffer, James Fender
10:30 a.m. — Mark Atkins, Dwight Scott, Jeff Isaacs
10:39 a.m. — Tony Gouge, Mike Poe, Lyman Fulton
10:48 a.m. — Ron Waters, David Greer, Bill Hardin
10:57 a.m — Randy Miller, Mike Wood, Tim Moore
11:06 a.m. — Rick Mays, Cary Daniels, Bryan Rodgers
Championship
11:30 a.m. — Wesley Jones, Joe Culpepper
11:40 a.m. — Tanner Davis, Wes Hall
11:50 am. — Bryce Reed, Tory Davis, Bryson Morrell
Noon — Cayman Ratliff, Brandon Mathis, Blake Howard
12:10 p.m. — Ethan Burger, Jackson Skeen, Jacob Davis
12:20 p.m. — Nick Cohen, Lucas Armstrong, Cameron Dugger
12:30 p.m. — Jeff Scott, Nick York, Bryan Sangid
12:40 p.m. — Chris Guy, Chip Spratlin, Lucas Tabor
12:50 p.m. — Gibson Miller, Tyler Lane, Joe Brooks
1 p.m. — Lawrence Largent, Cody Carlson, Chad Homan
1:10 p.m. — Clint Lowe, Chance Taylor, Ryan Terry