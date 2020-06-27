Gate City’s Lowe, Taylor lead way at ETA

Clint Lowe and Chance Taylor moved into the top two spots on the leaderboard, and the two natives of Gate City are very familiar with each other.

Lowe shot his second consecutive 69 at Elizabethton Golf Course and grabbed a two-shot lead over Taylor, who put together a 70.

“We play together about every weekend,” Lowe said

“Probably 10,000 times,” Taylor chimed in.

Lowe was at 6-under-par 138 through 36 holes. Taylor’s pair of 70s left him at 4 under.

Joining them in the final group Sunday will be Nashville’s Ryan Terry, whose 72 left him at 3 under. Terry is trying to become the first golfer to win the Tillinghast Invitational and the ETA.

Three other golfers — Chad Homan, Cody Carlson and Lawrence Largent — will enter the final round at 1 under. Homan followed his 68 with a 75, Carlson shot 71 and Largent had a 72.

First-round leader Joe Brooks, who opened with a 67, got off to a rough start Saturday when he hit his approach into the pond in front of the first green. He never recovered and shot 77 to fall to even par.

Two-time defending champion Tyler Lane will have a tough time in his quest to become the first golfer to win the ETA three years in a row. He shot 75 to fall to even par and will be six shots back starting the final round.

Lowe was over par through 12 holes before playing the final six in 4 under to seize the lead.

“I don’t know why, but I just haven’t played the first 12 holes any good,” he said. “I hit the ball about as bad as I could hit it for about 12 holes. The last six I got it going. It was the same thing yesterday. I know I have to play them better tomorrow.”

Taylor, who plays at Tennessee Tech, is competing in his first ETA. Saturday’s round was his third ever at Elizabethton.

“It’s a course where you can make a lot of birdies,” he said. “I played solid the first day and today with the wind and everything I thought 70 was a pretty good number. The first day I struck the ball well all day and didn’t make anything. Today I didn’t hit it as good but I made a few more putts.”

Like he did when winning the Tillinghast at Johnson City Country Club, Terry is playing the Elizabethton course without the luxury of a practice round.

“Sometimes practice rounds just take forever,” Terry said. “They’re long and you start thinking about your swing too much. If I can see the course, great. But I don’t like to belabor on it too much.”

Thirty-one players shot 150 or lower to qualify for the final round, which could be threatened by Sunday’s expected thunderstorms.

Only once has the ETA failed to finish the full 54 holes. Cayman Ratliff successfully defended his title in 2015 when the final round was shortened to nine holes.

In the seniors championship division, Rick Mays of Riceville shot his second consecutive 70. His 4-under 140 total was three shots better than Cary Daniels, who followed his opening 70 with a 73.

Bryan Rodgers was third after a 71 left him at 145. Randy Miller shot 76 to fall into fourth at 146.

Mike Mills increased his lead on the 65-and-over division to 10 shots. He followed his first-round 68 with a 75 and was 1 under through 36 holes.

William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur

Saturday

At Elizabethton Golf Course (par 72)

Second Round

Championship

Clint Lowe 69-69—138

Chance Taylor 70-70—140

Ryan Terry 69-72—141

Chad Homan 68-75—143

Cody Carlson 71-72—143

Lawrence Largent 71-72—143

Gibson Miller 71-73—144

Tyler Lane 69-75—144

Joe Brooks 67-77—144

Jeff Scott 71-74—145

Nick York 70-75—145

Bryan Sangid 69-76—145

Chip Spratlin 73-72—145

Lucas Tabor 73-72—145

Chris Guy 75-70—145

Nick Cohen 75-71—146

Cameron Dugger 73-73—146

Lucas Armstrong 73-73—146

Jacob Davis 73-74—147

Jackson Skeen 72-75—147

Ethan Burger 73-74—147

Cayman Ratliff 75-73—148

Brandon Mathis 74-74—148

Bryson Morrell 74-75—149

Tanner Davis 73-76—149

Tory Davis 76-73—149

Bryce Reed 77-72—149

Blake Howard 79-70—149

Wes Hall 74-76—150

Wesley Jones 77-73—150

Joe Culpepper 78-72—150

Failed to qualify

Taylor Gouge 76-75—151

Carter Counts 78-74—152

Carlos Almazan 74-78—152

Christofer Schaff 77-76—153

Caleb Moss 74-79—153

Hunter O’Neal 76-77—153

Chad Wade 78-75—153

Kelly Lane 80-73—153

Shelby Ray Chancelor 79-75—154

Ben Harris 76-78—154

Zane Potter 79-75—154

Chad McKinney 79-76—155

John Cornett 78-78—156

Wes Bays 76-81—157

Ben Treadway 82-77—159

Hunter Hartman 82-78—160

Chris Wynne 82-79—161

Brandon Skelding 78-83—161

Matthew Bateman 81-80—161

Peyton Humphries 82-80—162

Zach Wood 81-81—162

Matt Love 82-80—162

Grayson Clark 84-79—163

DJ Swatzell 80-85—165

Izaak Hill 86-80—166

Thomas Jackson 89-78—167

Zach Howe 84-83—167

Jacob Owens 84-84—168

Kolby Evans 87-94—171

James Perez 90-89—179

Cameron Lane 100-85—185

Tyler Presley WD

SENIORS

50-64

Rick Mays 70-70—140

Cary Daniels 70-73—143

Bryan Rodgers 74-71—145

Randy Miller 70-76—146

Mike Wood 73-74—147

Tim Moore 74-73—147

Ron Waters 72-77—149

Lyman Fulton 73-77—150

Mike Poe 74-76—150

Bill Hardin 75-75—150

Tony Gouge 75-75—150

David Greer 79-71—150

Mark Atkins 75-78—153

Jeff Isaacs 81-74—155

Dwight Scott 78-77—155

Dave Bellessa 77-79—156

Mitch Nidiffer 80-76—156

Stefan Salyer 75-82—157

Mark Halvorsen 77-80—157

James Fender 82-75—157

Joe Avento 80-78—158

Jeff Andrews 79-79—158

Ronnie Breeden 79-80—159

Brad Rinella 77-85—162

Danny Jones 81-84—165

Charlie Smith 88-77—165

Marv Orio 8486—170

David Croston 85-85—170

Dan Buchannan 98-91—189

Felicia Nidiffer 98-102—200

Rick Wilson WD

65-over

Mike Mills 68-75—143

Bob Ross 76-77—153

Pat Kenney 79-79—158

Greg Goulds 79-82—161

Jerry Whitt 84-79—163

Ronnie Burton 83-81—164

Ansley Bishop 86-82—168

Scott Campbell 89-80—169

Tommy Scott 92-82—174

James Love 89-88—177

MATCH PLAY FLIGHtS

Titleist Flight

Semifinals: Stephen Wilson def. Richard Parker; Billy Haren def. Josh Taylor

Consolation: Tommy Tipton def. Noah Smith; Luke Bateman def. Tyler Church

Callaway Flight

Semifinals: Dylan Wyatt def. Eric Hall; Zachary Ensor def. Stephen Swecker

Consolation: Michael Hawk def. Andrew Julian; Tyler Stoudemire def. Dan Robbie

Ping Flight

Semifinals: Zach McCamey def. Cole Greer; Caleb Tipton def. Sytyephen Stehney

Consolation: Troy Baker def. Mike Davis; Brad Headrick def. Tony Southard

Bridgestone Flight

Semifinals: Seth Greene def. Chad Napier; Garrett Rader def. Spencer Holmes

Consolation: Casey Goetz def. Chase Buck; Chris Tidwell def. Shawn Wright

Mizuno Flight

Semifinals: Paul Johnson def. Brad Clay; Ian Herrin def. James Snyder

Consolation: Brian Scott def. Harmon Duncan; Mark Dugger def. Lynn Lane

SUNDAY’S TEE TIMES

7 a.m. — Stephen Swecker vs. Michael Hawk

7:08 a.m. — Tyler Stoudemire vs. Eric Hall

7:16 a.m. — Cole Greer vs. Brad Headrick

7:24 a.m. — Stephen Stehney vs. Troy Baker

7:32 a.m. — Spencer Holmes vs. Casey Goetz

7:40 a.m. — Chris Tidwell vs. Chad Napier

7:48 a.m. — Luke Bateman vs. Richard Parker

7:56 a.m. — Josh Taylor vs. Tommy Tipton

8:04 a.m. — James Snyder vs. Brian Scott

8:12 a.m. — Mark Dugger vs. Brad Clay

8:20 a.m. — Paul Johnson vs. Ian Herrin

8:28 a.m. — Seth Greene vs. Garrett Rader

8:36 a.m. — Zack McCamey vs. Caleb Tipton

8:44 a.m. — Dylan Wyatt vs. Zachary Ensor

8:52 a.m. — Stephen Wilson vs. Billy Haren

9 a.m. — Tommy Scott, James Love

9:08 a.m. — Ansley Bishop, Scott Campbell

9:17 a.m. — Greg Goulds, Jerry Whitt, Ronnie Burton

9:25 a.m. — Mike Mills, Bob Ross, Pat Kenney

9:45 a.m. — Marv Orio, Dan Buchanan, Felicia Nidiffer

9:54 a.m. — Charlie Smith, Danny Jones, David Croston

10:03 a.m. — Jeff Andrews, Ronnie Breeden, Brad Rinella

10:12 a.m. — Mark Halvorsen, Stefan Salyer, Joe Avento

10:21 a.m. — Dave Bellessa, Mitchell Nidiffer, James Fender

10:30 a.m. — Mark Atkins, Dwight Scott, Jeff Isaacs

10:39 a.m. — Tony Gouge, Mike Poe, Lyman Fulton

10:48 a.m. — Ron Waters, David Greer, Bill Hardin

10:57 a.m — Randy Miller, Mike Wood, Tim Moore

11:06 a.m. — Rick Mays, Cary Daniels, Bryan Rodgers

Championship

11:30 a.m. — Wesley Jones, Joe Culpepper

11:40 a.m. — Tanner Davis, Wes Hall

11:50 am. — Bryce Reed, Tory Davis, Bryson Morrell

Noon — Cayman Ratliff, Brandon Mathis, Blake Howard

12:10 p.m. — Ethan Burger, Jackson Skeen, Jacob Davis

12:20 p.m. — Nick Cohen, Lucas Armstrong, Cameron Dugger

12:30 p.m. — Jeff Scott, Nick York, Bryan Sangid

12:40 p.m. — Chris Guy, Chip Spratlin, Lucas Tabor

12:50 p.m. — Gibson Miller, Tyler Lane, Joe Brooks

1 p.m. — Lawrence Largent, Cody Carlson, Chad Homan

1:10 p.m. — Clint Lowe, Chance Taylor, Ryan Terry