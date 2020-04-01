Most county clerk services available online, by mail

BLOUNTVILLE — A line of vehicles snaked around the Sullivan County Office Building, home to the Sullivan County clerk’s office, throughout the day on Tuesday. One person told the Times News they clocked one car’s advance, from entering the line to reaching the drive-thru window of the clerk’s office, at two hours.

Sullivan County Clerk Teresa Jacobs contacted the Times News early Tuesday asking for help spreading the word that most services are available online or by mail and, more important, due to the state of emergency, the state has extended the deadline to renew expiring license plates. Jacobs said she closed her Kingsport and Bristol branch offices after Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and local health officials issued a “safer at home” order and encouraged stepping up social distancing on Monday.

“My goal is to take every action necessary to help prevent community spread of the coronavirus,” Jacobs said. “As well as protect and ensure the safety of the public, my employees, and their families.”

Jacobs urged county residents to utilize the drive-up window at the main clerk’s office in Blountville only for essential services that can’t be taken care of online or by mail.

Tags

“All vehicle registrations (that means your license plate or tag), disabled placards and temporary operating permits that are due to expire in March and April have been extended through June 15” by order of Gov. Bill Lee, Jacobs said. “You can renew your tag online ... or mail in your renewal to our office at 3258 Hwy. 126, Blountville (37617). Your request will be processed promptly and your new registration will be mailed to you. The Tennessee Department of Safety announced that if you have purchased either a new or used vehicle, you may operate that vehicle without registering or tagging it as long as you have your bill of sale or properly executed title proving ownership.”

Unable to go online?

“If you are elderly or immunocompromised, and do not have the ability to to utilize our online services, please call our office at (423) 323-6428 and an employee will be happy to accommodate you,” Jacobs said.

Business

Jacobs said those who need to obtain a business license may go to www.sullivancountyclerktn.com and apply online and a license will be mailed.

Marriage

“To obtain a marriage license, you can apply for your license online then come through our drive-up window at the Blountville office to pick it up,” Jacobs said. “Both applicants must be present and show identification.”

Speaking of IDs

“We are not processing driver’s license renewals, REAL IDs, photo IDs, or handgun permits in our office at this time,” Jacobs said. “Executive Order 15 signed by Gov. Lee delays the expiration of all valid Class A, B, C, D, P, and M driver’s licenses, photo ID licenses, and enhanced handgun carry permits set to expire between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. Such driver’s licenses shall instead expire six months from the current date the license is set to expire. If you wish, you may renew your license online at TN.GOV. The deadline for obtaining a REAL ID has been extended to October 2021.”

For more information, visit www.sullivancountyclerktn.com.