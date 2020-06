WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors put the final OK on Thursday to the county’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

The budget calls for $64.384 million — $3.598 million over the originally projected $60.79 million fiscal year 2019-20 budget. The board also accepted the county school system’s $68.07 million budget, of which $16.129 million was requested from the county by the school board for local-share funding.

No increases were included for county real estate, personal property or other local taxes for the fiscal year, which begins on July 1.