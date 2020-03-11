UVA Wise classes go online in response to COVID-19 situation

WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has ordered that remaining spring semester classes be held online over concerns about the COVID-19 virus situation.

“In response to the growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will offer classes online possibly the rest of the semester,” UVA Wise spokesperson Kathy Still said in a statement Wednesday. “The college will revisit the issue on April 5 to determine if the situation should continue.”

The college’s action follows a similar announcement earlier in the day from University of Virginia President James Ryan. Aside from extending the university’s spring break an extra week, Ryan announced the same measures to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 on the Charlottesville campus.

“We are following University of Virginia guidelines and share many of the same concerns that President Jim Ryan has already expressed and shared with the university and the public,” college Chancellor Donna P. Henry said Wednesday. “As President Ryan explained in his message, health experts have said the time is now to take steps to prevent the virus spread.”

The college will give faculty a week to prepare before courses go completely online March 23. All non-essential travel for employees and students has been cancelled, and campus gatherings or events with 100 or more people are cancelled or postponed.

Henry said the issuing of iPads in August to full-time students, faculty and staff will help with online instruction, and more information will be given to faculty before the March 23 switch to online classes.

UVA Wise students who are away on spring break have been told to remain at home or return home if they have been away. Some international students and others with extenuating circumstances will be allowed to return to campus residence halls, and more information will be sent to them.

Campus buildings and the UVA Student and Employee Health Clinic will remain open, Henry said. All travel to conferences for both students and employees has been cancelled and several planned events are being postponed too.

College officials said the new restrictions do not apply to athletic events or events at the David J. Prior Convocation Center, and that that situation will be re-evaluated often.

College staff have been told to continue reporting to work as usual and take the recommended steps to prevent illness. Staff with questions or concerns should speak with their supervisors. Staff who feel sick are advised to stay home.

“We feel we are taking the right action to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our community,” Henry. “While we have not received word of a positive COVID-19 case in Wise or on campus, we plan to follow guidelines from the University of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control to prevent its spread. We will reevaluate the situation in coming weeks and will make further decisions as Virginia and the nation deals with the virus.”

Henry said additional updates will be posted at the college website, www.uvawise.edu.