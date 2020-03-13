Officials cordoning off Wise County courthouse, sending sick home

WISE — Visitors to the Wise County courthouse starting Friday will be asked whether they are sick and asked to leave if they say yes.

County Administrator Mike Hatfield told the Board of Supervisors on Thursday that the 30th Judicial Circuit’s courts have agreed to work with county officials to limit visitation to the courthouse, including people scheduled for court hearings or trials.

Hatfield said deputies and staff who normally guard the courthouse’s parking lot entrance will ask each visitor if they have a cough, fever or shortness of breath. If a person answers yes, he said, they will be asked to leave. In the case of a person scheduled for court, their name will be taken and sent to the appropriate judge and their hearing date rescheduled.

Hatfield said county department employees will be banned from unnecessary travel, and all employees will be instructed via email to stay home if they are sick.

Hatfield’s announcement followed new measures taken by other groups and institutions on Thursday. Mountain Empire Community College officials announced that the current spring break has been extended to March 20 while faculty and staff prepare for possible online classes or other measures. A similar break extension was announced by Virginia Highlands Community College.

MECC officials said that some upcoming events expected to attract crowds are being canceled, although those events were not listed on the college website on Thursday.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise expanded its decision Wednesday to switch to online classes with Thursday’s cancellation of all college athletic events and practices for the 2019-20 academic year.

“This is an unprecedented situation and there will be many questions to work through,” UCVA Wise Athletic Director Kendall Rainey said. “There will be information from UVA Wise, the South Atlantic Conference and the NCAA in the days and weeks to come [and] we will work diligently to support our athletes both emotionally and academically.”