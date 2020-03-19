We deliver: Norton schools handling feeding challenge

NORTON — Terry Sturgill’s food service crew at John I. Burton High School got ready for a weekday breakfast rush Wednesday, making trays of chicken biscuits under the cafeteria line’s sneeze guards.

Like every other public school cafeteria in Virginia this week, Burton’s is sending meals out to students who are on an enforced two-week break as state officials try to head off the spread of the novel coronavirus and its COVID-19 infection. But Sturgill said his workers are up to the task.

“We’ll be serving as many students as possible,” Sturgill said as workers brought out trays of fresh-baked biscuits and hot chicken patties. “We have the capacity to feed about 800 students a day.”

According to a letter posted on its website, Norton City Schools will provide meals to all children without charge and without discrimination on a first-come, first-served basis.

In just a few minutes, cafeteria staff members Nina Hamilton, Jimmy Elkins, LeeAnn Androjna, Misty Russell and Priscilla Coffey turned two trays of biscuits and another two trays of chicken patties into about 100 foil-wrapped chicken biscuits.

“We’ll do chicken biscuits one morning, then sausage and then steak and rotate it each day,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill said the process begins again before the noon start for lunch deliveries and pickups.

“Each student gets a five-part lunch meal, with meat or meat substitute, vegetable, grain, fruit and milk,” Sturgill said. “Our milk supplier said they’ll make sure we keep getting deliveries too.”

Sturgill said the school system will deliver meals to students’ homes if they don’t have a way to get to bus stops or the school.

“All they have to do is call us,” Sturgill said.

Burton High Principal Brad Hart said the staff is looking at the possibility of providing suppers if needed.

“They’re working hard and we’ll do what we need to do,” Hart said.

From Monday to Tuesday, the demand for breakfast meals more than doubled from 50 to 110 breakfasts, Sturgill said, and lunch demand rose from 100 to 125 meals.

While geographically larger districts in Southwest Virginia have had to provide shelf-stable or cold meals on delivery routes because of the time needed to cover longer bus routes, Sturgill said Norton has been lucky because of its smaller area and help from two local businesses.

“Doughmakers Pizza and Greg Clisso loaned us hot food containers, and that helps us be able to deliver hot meals,” Sturgill noted. “When the health inspector came by to see how we were going to handle meals, he saw the containers and said we were good to go.”

Cafeteria workers Priscilla Coffey and Denna Absher manned the drive-through station outside the school after all meals were packed and buses sent on their way.

“It’s important that we feed all the children,” Coffey said.

