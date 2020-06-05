Two new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Unicoi and Washington counties each gained a case for totals of 49 and 76 during the pandemic. However, neither county has seen a COVID-19-related death.

Johnson County had its total cases reduced by one to 18, according to TDH information, and no deaths during the pandemic. Four counties saw no change in case or death totals: Hawkins with 34 cases and two deaths, Sullivan County with 60 cases and two deaths, Carter County with 19 cases and one death and Greene County with 52 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, the TDH on Friday reported a pandemic total of 25,520 cases and 408 deaths — an increase of 400 cases and seven deaths. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.06% or 482,172 people out of the state’s population of 6.83 million.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee were:

— Hawkins, 1,689 of 56,786 residents or 2.97%

— Sullivan, 4,932 of 158,348 or 3.12%

— Washington, 4,208 of 129,375 or 3.26%

— Johnson, 1,986 of 17,788 or 11.16%

— Carter, 1,609 of 56,391 or 2.85%

— Greene, 2,498 of 69,069 or 3.62%

— Unicoi, 565 (adjusted down by seven in Friday’s TDH report) of 17,883 or 3.16%

The LENOWISCO Health District tally on Friday stayed at 45 cases and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths. Lee County and Norton remained at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 48,532 cases and 1,453 deaths — increases of 676 and 21, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 405,858 of 8.63 million or 4.7% of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 361,519 people, or 4.19%, have been tested to date.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 2,448 residents of the population of 86,471, or 2.83%, have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 509 or 2.17%

— Norton, 186 or 4.67%

— Wise County, 1,160 or 3.1%

— Scott County, 593 or 2.75%