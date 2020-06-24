Northeast Tennessee posts nine new COVID-19 cases

Northeast Tennessee counties saw another nine COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to the agency’s webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Hawkins and Unicoi counties saw no increase in case totals, but Sullivan, Washington, Carter and Greene counties each added two cases to their pandemic totals.

Sullivan County’s total now stands at 77 with two COVID-19-related deaths, while Washington County reached 109 cases and no deaths. Carter County stood at 34 cases and one death, with Greene County is now at 58 cases and two deaths.

Johnson County added one case to its tally for 27 cases and no deaths.

Hawkins County remained at 42 cases and two deaths, and Unicoi County stayed at 53 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Tuesday’s case total was 37,235 and 556 deaths — increases of 932 and 14, respectively. Total testing during the pandemic reached 718,038 — 10.51% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 43,217 have been positive for COVID-19 and 674,821 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,709 (56 positive, 2,653 negative) of 56,786 residents or 4.77%

— Sullivan, 6,270 (79 positive, 6,191 negative) of 158,348 or 3.96%

— Washington, 5,920 (131 positive, 5,789 negative) of 129,375 or 4.58%

— Johnson, 2,462 (29 positive, 2,442 negative) of 17,788 or 13.84%

— Carter, 2,534 (37 positive, 2,497 negative) of 56,391 or 4.49%

— Greene, 3,437 (64 positive, 3,373 negative) of 69,069 or 4.98%

— Unicoi, 1,242 (58 positive, 1,184 negative) of 17,883 or 6.95%

In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 49 cases and four deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County at 27 cases and two deaths and Scott County at nine cases and two deaths. Norton held steady at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 59,514 cases and 1,661 deaths Wednesday — increases of 520 and 16, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 636,096 of 8.63 million state residents or 7.37%. For nasal swab testing only, 574,013 people have been tested to date or 6.65%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 3,248 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 3.96%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 668 of 23,423 or 2.85%

— Norton, 412 of 3,981 or 10.35%

— Wise County, 1,331 of 37,383 or 3.56%

— Scott County, 836 of 21,566 or 3.88%