Toddler's remains identified as 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE — Human remains found Friday in Sullivan County have been positively identified as those of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Evelyn was first reported missing on Feb. 18. The toddler had not been seen in two months or more.

“As we feared, the remains have now been positively identified, and are, in fact, those of the 15-month-old girl,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart. “We understand that Evelyn captured your hearts. She captured ours as well. But due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, we’re limited to what details can be released.”

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he understands the public wants to know what happened to the child, but that certain aspects of the case cannot be revealed at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

“However, I assure you, certain and swift justice will be administered to anybody involved in baby Evelyn’s death,” he said.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

“At this very moment, TBI agents and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office along with the the FBI continue to work diligently to determine what happened to Evelyn,” Earhart said.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, remains jailed on false reports charges. Documents filed during a court hearing Monday to increase Megan’s bond from $25,000 to $150,000 revealed:

• On March 6, law enforcement searched property of the Boswell family and a child’s body was found in an outbuilding there.

• The body appeared to be that of a child of the same age and appearance as Evelyn Boswell and was wearing clothing that Megan Boswell previously described as belonging to her daughter. (District Attorney Barry Staubus said the clothing matches the pink outfit Megan was described as wearing the last time she was seen.)

That property is in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road, Staubus said.