Rogersville property dispute ends in gunfire, felony arrest

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly fired a handgun into the air early Friday morning in a residential neighborhood during a property dispute was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment.

Shortly after midnight, Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Price responded to a complaint of a fight with possible shots fired at a residence on Clay Street.

Price spoke to a woman who stated that Travis Blake Beck, 32, 519 Clay St., had taken property from her residence earlier that Thursday and had fired a handgun after she came to his residence to retrieve the items.

A second witness corroborated the woman’s story, Price said.

The woman stated that Beck came to her home in answer to a post on Facebook where she listed several items for sale.

Beck reportedly looked at the items, then said he needed to go to his car.

“She stated that she looked out and he was leaving,” Price stated in his report. “She also stated that some of her belongings were missing. She eventually learned where Beck lived and went there to retrieve her belongings.”

The woman stated that when she arrived, Beck answered his door and said he would get her property. She said he then locked the door and turned out the lights.

After some time had passed, Back allegedly came outside holding a handgun, yelled something, and went back inside.

The second witness then reportedly carried the woman’s belongings to her car at the road. While the two were talking at the vehicle, Beck allegedly came back outside and fired one or two shots into the air.

Upon being questioned by Price, Beck reportedly stated he thought people were arguing outside his house, and he threatened to “call the cops,” but then went outside and fired a gunshot into the ground.

Beck then surrendered a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun that he had hidden in a doghouse under some wood shavings.

He was released from the Hawkins County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on May 13.