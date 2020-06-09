Former state Rep. Bruce Hurley listed in critical condition following wreck

ROGERSVILLE — Former State Rep. Bruce Hurley remained listed in critical condition Monday at Johnson City Medical Center, where he was flown Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 11-W in Rogersville.

According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. James Fillers, shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Hurley, 86, of Rogersville, was driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz E350 when he reportedly pulled out of the parking lot of Roma's restaurant on Highway 11-W in Rogersville.

Fillers stated in his report that Hurley pulled out into the path of a westbound 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Laura Dalton, 34, of Mooresburg.

Both Hurley and Dalton were flown via rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.

Rogersville Police Department Detective Travis Fields was the first officer on the scene. Fields told the Times News on Monday that Dalton's injuries didn't appear life threatening. As of Monday, she was no longer listed as a patient.

Hurley, however, was listed in critical condition Monday in the hospital's ICU. Fields said Dalton attempted to brake and swerve to avoid a collision, but there wasn't enough time, and Hurley suffered a hard impact on the driver's side door.

“There was nothing she could do,” Fields added.

Fillers stated in his report that Hurley is charged with failure to yield. An Aug. 26 court date is set in Sessions Court on that case.

Hurley, who served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1971-89, has experienced numerous legal issues in recent years. He currently has a shoplifting charge pending in Hawkins County Sessions Court stemming from a March 27 incident and is scheduled to appear in court on that charge again Aug. 4.

He was also sentenced to house arrest and probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to three counts of theft related to three petty shoplifting incidents that occurred in 2016 at the Rogersville Food City and Walmart stores.

Hurley, who owns several businesses and commercial properties in Rogersville, also has a long history of vehicular accidents in and around Rogersville.

Fields said the RPD has worked three wrecks involving Hurley in just the past few months and that Hurley had only recently purchased the Mercedes that was wrecked Thursday because he wrecked his previous Mercedes.