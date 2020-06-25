Coeburn man gets 10 years in attack on girlfriend

WISE — A Coeburn man convicted in the January beating of his girlfriend will serve more than 10 years in prison.

Tyler Zachary Hyatt, 20, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison with 9 years and 6 months suspended after he pleaded no contest in March to aggravated malicious wounding.

According to court records, Hyatt smacked and punched his girlfriend repeatedly before slamming her head against the floor two or more times, resulting in life-threatening injuries. Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said the victim is still recovering from her injuries. The incident stemmed from Hyatt demanding to know where his drugs were.

Hyatt also faces 10 years’ probation when released. He remained at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Tuesday pending transfer to the state Department of Corrections.