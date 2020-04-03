Racks by the Tracks postponed until August

KINGSPORT — Racks by the Tracks has been postponed as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following recommendations from state and local health officials, the festival, along with the SPF 5K/10 races and the Spring Wing Fling, have been rescheduled for Aug. 14 and 15 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

The events were originally scheduled for May 15 and 16. All tickets and race registrations for the original dates will be honored for the new dates.

Those who purchased their tickets online and are unable to attend the rescheduled dates for Spring Wing Fling or Racks by the Tracks can request a refund by contacting FreshTix by phone at (678) 701-6114 or by e-mail at [email protected] before July 1.

For continued updates about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit RacksbyTheTracks.com.