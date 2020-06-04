Scott County making improvements at Devil's Bathtub

GATE CITY — Just over a week after 20 hikers were stranded at the Devil’s Bathtub, Scott County is making a couple of improvements at the site’s new parking area.

County Administrator Freda Starnes told the Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday meeting that a Wi-Fi hotspot and security cameras are being added at the site. Installing the hotspot is an effort to make the area more technologically accessible in case other hikers get stranded in the future.

“We’re actually going to add Wi-Fi, which will give a cell signal at the parking area,” Starnes said. “We’re in the process of installing security cameras and a Wi-Fi hotspot there. That’s not exactly in the woods, but it’s closer than what we’ve got now. So that’ll help some.”

Rescue efforts at the Devil’s Bathtub have been complicated by the lack of cell service on the trails. This not only makes it difficult for stranded hikers to contact authorities; it also complicates first responders’ efforts to find the hikers’ exact location.

The Devil’s Fork Loop and Straight Fork Loop trails both give access to the Devil’s Bathtub. One such instance of stranded hikers happened on May 24 and 25, when three groups of hikers were trapped after a storm — eight at the loop trail’s first crossing, another group of five at the trail’s second crossing and seven at the Devil’s Bathtub itself.

Duffield Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Roger Carter told the Times News that multiple agencies responded to help with rescue efforts, which took place throughout the night of May 24 and into the morning of May 25. While the hikers didn’t suffer any serious injuries, they did develop mild hypothermia while waiting for help to arrive.

Supervisor Danny Mann said he was glad to hear a partial solution for the lack of cell service was in the works. Even so, hikers should still be aware that they could lose service when they are deep in the woods.

“If you’re going (to the Devil’s Bathtub), check the weather and prepare for a night’s stay,” Carter told the Times News after the rescue. “You don’t know what might happen.”

Times News staff writer Mike Still contributed to this report.