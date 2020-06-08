Kingsport saw $3 million in fire losses last year

KINGSPORT — The Model City suffered one fire-related death in 2019 — the first one in four years — with fire-related damage approaching nearly $3 million. Last year’s total number of calls and the number of medical calls were comparable to 2018.

These are just a few noteworthy statistics from the Kingsport Fire Department’s annual report for 2019.

The report gives a breakdown of the types and number of incidents firefighters responded to last year and how those numbers have changed since 2018. It also gives a brief history of the department, the highlights and major accomplishments from 2019, along with the short-term and long-term goals of the department.

KFD Chief Scott Boyd said the overall call volume remained consistent, with medical responses accounting for 73% of all calls. The increase in fire loss from year to year was due to the loss of an apartment complex and an increase in the number of vehicle fires from 2018.

On a more positive note, Boyd said a new fire alerting system was installed in all eight fire stations. Moreover, Barry Brickey, the department’s public education officer, was awarded the National Public Fire Educator of the year from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

BY THE NUMBERS

— Firefighters responded to 8,413 incidents in 2019 (compared to 8,354 in 2018)

— Number of structure fires: 75 (with a loss of just over $1.8 million)

— Number of vehicle fires: 53 (with a loss of $1.1 million).

— Number of medical calls: 6,129 (compared to 6,150 in 2018)

— Number of fire-related deaths: one

— Average response time: 8:48 (compared to 7:13 in 2018)

— Total fire loss: $2.9 million (compared to $1.17 million in 2018)

Kingsport is one of 32 communities across the state that enjoy an ISO rating of 2. Only five communities in Tennessee have an ISO rating of 1.

As of December 2019, the KFD had 122 personnel working in eight fire stations, serving a population of more than 53,000 residents living within 54 square miles. Kingsport’s ISO rating is 2 and 2Y.