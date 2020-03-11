NASHVILLE - Virginia Shelton Bennett, 92, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, following a brief illness.

Virginia was born on February 16, 1928, in Scott County, Virginia, to the late Rosa Lee Davidson Shelton and Claude Lee Shelton. Spending her childhood on the family farm near Yuma, she followed her sister, Lectie, to Knoxville, where she worked for many years at Regas Restaurant. During the Korean War, she became ‘pen pals’ with a soldier from Knoxville, A.T. Bennett, whom she would marry and ultimately make her home with in Kingsport until their relocation to Nashville in 2010. She was a longtime sales associate with Parks-Belk Co. at the Fort Henry Mall until her retirement in 1994 and was an active member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, A.T. Bennett, her daughter, Pat Bennett Akard (Ron), her grandchildren Amy Millslagle (Kevin) and Brad Akard (Terrah), her adoring great-grandchildren, Kennedy Millslagle, Taylor Millslagle, Parker Millslagle, Hayes Akard and Owen Akard, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Janet Leigh Bennett, and her siblings, Lectie Purdy, Ida Cregger, Clyde Shelton, Claude "Mack" Shelton, James Nelson Shelton, and Eugene Shelton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

Following the service, the family will receive friends at the Holiday Inn Express and Suits Banquet Room, 1217 Stewball Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Online condolences may be made to the Bennett family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Bennett family.