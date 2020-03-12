She was of the Christian Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Williams; son, Joey Raleigh; sister, Norma Raleigh; and brother, Dennis Raleigh.

Surviving are a son, David Vanover and wife Hope; daughter, Leslie Cantrell and husband Ola; seven grandchildren, Andy Vanover, Justin Vanover, C.J. Cantrell, Heather Ward, Kyle Cantrell, E.J. Stapleton, and Emily Straughn; six great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Raleigh; sister, Janice Figuroa; half-sister, Linda Hurd; special friend, Mark Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Anita Williams will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Ola Cantrell and Pastor Ricky Mullins officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.