MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Larry Wayne Fletcher passed from this earth into Heavens Gates on March 10, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC at the age of 81.

Larry was born April 3, 1938 to Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Fletcher (Fanny) and had one older sister, Betty F. Cox.

He married his high-school sweetheart, Billie A. Fagan on October 10, 1958. Their happy marriage lasted 61 wonderful years. They had two children: Michael Wayne and Lori Anne.

Mr. Fletcher was a supervisor for Chrysler Motors for 31 years before retiring in 1993.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Billie; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Kathryn; daughter, Lori Anne; grandson, James Baxter IV; and nephew, niece, uncle, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm with funeral service to follow with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.

Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of David.

Online condolences may be made to the Fletcher family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.