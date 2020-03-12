Mabel V. Jones

Mabel was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, living on the family farm in Stanley Valley for many years. She was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church. Later in life, Mabel and her husband, Rev. Carl Jones lived in Rogersville and faithfully worked with First United Methodist Church Visitation Ministry. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Red Hats for many years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Vaughan, Jr. and Rev. Carl V. Jones; parents, Houston and Verdie Richards Jeffers; brothers, Charles Reece Jeffers, Paul Jeffers, Clarence Jeffers, Gale Jeffers and Carson Jeffers.

She is survived by her daughter, Syble Vaughan of Kingsport; son, Doug Vaughan of Surgoinsville; half-sisters, Patsy Royston and Shirley Helton all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Stacy Vaughan, Brandon Vaughan and Jared Bamberg; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Vaughan, Ethan Vaughan and Christopher Vaughan; step-granddaughter, Sabrina Mowen; step great-grandsons, Zackary and Nickalas Mowen; special nephew, Chris Hurd; several nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Wanda Neal; special friend, caregiver and shopping buddy, Tina Reynolds.

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charles Harrison and Rev. Carol Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1405 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, TN 37873

