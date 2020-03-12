KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Scott, 82, of Kingsport, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Indian Path Medical Center, after an extended illness surrounded by her family.

Pat was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was born in Sullivan County where she resided most of her life. Pat was an Office Manager at Builder’s First Source, where she retired. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas R. Scott; parents, Wilmer Mull, Sr., and Myrtle Copas Mull; two brothers; and two sisters.

Pat is survived by her sons, Douglas R. Scott, Jr. and wife Darla of Piney Flats, and Rob Scott and wife Rhonda of Gray; five grandchildren, Rachael Burgess and husband Phillip, Robbie Scott, Matthew Scott and wife, Beth, Kelly Scott, and Reed Scott; two sisters, Mabel Lauer and husband Phillip of Jonesborough, and Gay Smalling of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Judy McMurray.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm. on Friday May 13, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or anytime at the home of her sister, Gay Smalling. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. James Hulse officiating.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Patsy “Pat” Scott.