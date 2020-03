Sandra Underwood Wilmer departed this life Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Ballad Hospice House.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00pm at Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

