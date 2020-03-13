KINGSPORT - Patty Reed Salyers, 53, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born and lived in Kingsport all of her life. Patty attended Dobyns Bennett High School and worked at Alpine Market. She loved horses, spending time outside, and spending time with her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Reed; brother, Mark Reed; two sisters, Sabrina Reed and Sheila Watts.

Patty is survived by her daughters, Christy Nicole Salyers and April Jereen Salyers; the love of her life, Jeff Bailey; four sisters, Sharon Mann and husband Jeff, Lisa Harr, Michelle Duncan, and Misti Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport or anytime at the home of her sister, Sharon.

