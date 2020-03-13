“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” Matthew 6:9-10

Rubye Goodman Bowser, passed from this life and moved to her eternal home in heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Piney Flat, Tennessee to John Dennis Goodman and Mary Elsie Rupe Goodman. She attended Rocky Springs School and Mary Hughes High School in Piney Flats. She worked at the Belk store in Johnson City and retired after many years of service. During her time at Belk, she made many friends and was known and so loved, that she was “Aunt Rubye” to many that were no related to her. Rubye was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, but attended Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. She was also very active in the Johnson City Senior Citizens Center.

Rubye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde J. Bowser, her son, Michael J. Bowser, all of her siblings, four sisters: Nora Faye Hutson, Ella Maye Reed, Madge Hall, Mary Friday, two brothers: J.D. Goodman and I.B. Goodman.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jimmy Staten, two grandsons, Jon and Josh Staten, two special nieces, Carolyn Ferguson and Patricia Gerard, a special friend, Wesley Wilson and other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends left behind to cherish her memory.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City.

Immediately following visitation, there will be a committal service in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Gene Elliott, Assistant Pastor of Central Baptist Church of Johnson City, officiating at 2:30 P.M.

The family would like to express our appreciation to the nurses at NHC for their care and comfort during her illness. Also, a special “thank you” to all that visited, called, sent cards and prayed for her and our family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Bowser Family.

This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Mrs. Bowser.