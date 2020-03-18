Proverbs 31: Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.

KINGSPORT - Margaret Miller, 93, of Kingsport passed away on March 18, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side after a long illness. Margaret is the last surviving member of the children born to William and Allie Gilbert Thompson.

We rejoice in the assurance of her salvation and the promise that she is walking with our Lord and Savior eternally. Margaret confessed her faith in Jesus Christ and was saved at a young age. Her faith in God and the example of Christ that she showed in her everyday life exemplified a Proverbs 31 woman. Margaret was a true role model to her family and those who knew her.

She was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church where she was President of the ladies Auxiliary (WNAC). She was also a Sunday school teacher to several different classed and enjoyed singing in the choir. Margaret was an active member of her church until her health prevented her attendance.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Lloyd (Red) Miller; daughter, Rita Carol Miller.

Left to cherish her Margaret’s memory are her daughters, Charlotte Childers and Barbara Lawson (Mike); grandchildren, Wayne (Jeannie) Childers, Tina Lane and Joni Cole (Greg); great grandchild, Joshua (Amanda) Childers; great-great grandchild, Deserae; two special nephews; other family and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A celebration of life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.

The family gives their deepest gratitude to the doctor, nurses, and chaplain of Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, for their care given to Margaret.

