She was an employee of Russell Cellular/Verizon in Big Stone Gap, VA.

Pollie was funny, often bringing life to a gathering with her quick wit, sunny smile, and laugh that drew people to her. Many community people knew her because Pollie serviced hundreds of phones in Norton, Lebanon and Big Stone Gap, rescued owners who couldn’t manage their phones or assisted folks with finding updated phones, thereby helping them escape from their “flip phones”. Pollie was an avid sports fan. During high school, she played on the Senior League Girls Softball Team and participated in several state championship games. Pollie supported the Green Bay Packers, the Atlanta Braves, the Florida Gators, and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. She had attended games for all these teams, but those she couldn’t travel to, she enjoyed watching with her dad. As a student at UVA-Wise, Pollie was a sister in the Alpha Delta Chi sorority. Pollie’s greatest joy in her short life was her 3-year-old son, John Logan. Pollie attended the Norton Evangelical Presbyterian Church and had a strong, abiding faith in the grace of God.

Pollie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Todd and Jackie DuVal; cousins, Renee and Baby Aspen; her maternal grandparents, Billy Joe and Coleen Elkins Bevins; maternal great-grandmother, Ida “Momma Ida” Bevins; and maternal aunt, Hazel Bevins Franks.

Pollie is survived by her son, John Logan; parents, John and Paula Bevins DuVal; her sister, Whitney DuVal; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends who love Pollie and who will keep her memory alive with funny “Pollie stories”.

Services for Pollie Jo DuVal will be private with Dr. Mike Porter and Rev. Eva Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.