KINGSPORT - Velma Belle Owens, 91, of Kingsport passed away at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center on March 18, 2020.

Velma was born in Kingsport on February 27, 1929 to the late Stafford and Naomi Pierson Owens.

Velma was an active member of Kingsport First Baptist Church, participating in its Sunday schools and senior choir. Her life’s work was as a care-giver, in her Church’s children’s ministry and for home health.

Velma is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Pamela Gale Owens Brown; her sister, Patsy Hilbert; her sister, Jerry Jennings; and her brother, Elmo Owens.

Survivors include Velma’s grandsons Jason Brown and wife, Pheobe, Charlottesville, VA; Andrew Brown and wife, Emily, Vienna VA; her great-grandchildren, Elsie, Ide, Vivian, and Maebh; niece, Marsha Elam and husband, Leo, Kingsport, TN; nephew, Alan Hilbert and wife, Joyce, Greenville, SC; niece, Teresa Martin, Kingsport, TN; nephew, Marty Hilbert and wife, Teresa, Kingsport, TN; nephew, Elmo Owens and wife, Sharon, Kingsport, TN; niece, Debbie Quillen, Weber City, VA; nephew, David Jennings and wife, Diane, Weber City, VA.

Due to health concerns, the family will hold a private interment ceremony at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kingsport First Baptist Church’s Benevolence Memorial Fund or to Providence Medical Clinic.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Owens family.