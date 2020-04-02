Dearly loved mother, sister, wife, and Na-Na, Martha Maddux Walker, of Kingsport, peacefully went home with the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Martha was born in Manassas, Virginia, graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School with her beloved classmates of 1957, and attended East Tennessee State University. Martha worked as a Realtor and certified residential appraiser in Kingsport for nearly fifty years.

Martha began her life of service as a paper girl at the age of ten and later as a babysitter. Her first experience in the workforce was selling jewelry at Dobyns-Taylor. From there, she certainly gained a love of community and made countless special friends. From her time as leader of Brownie Troop #222 to starting her career in Real Estate, Martha loved being with people. She worked in various Kingsport offices until opening her own Real Estate office, Martha Walker Realtor in 1984.

Martha worked in the Kingsport community all throughout her years of life. She had a talent for making everything a little bit more magical, be it through layered pecan pies, heart-shaped country ham biscuits, or strawberry tarts with Scott’s strawberries and fresh whipped cream. Martha loved helping people to feel special, remembered, and loved. She would make visits over the years to her friends, her civic clubs, and elementary schools dressed as the Easter Bunny and The Great Pumpkin. Martha’s flair for fun and spreading joy made her life one of love and light.

Martha provided the community with a servant’s heart through her involvement in Civitan, Women’s Council of Realtors, Kingsport Board of Realtors, the Mack Riddle American Legion Parade, Girls’s Inc. of Kingsport, Salvation Army Advisory Board, NETAR, and the Shepherd Center. She has received the recognitions of the NETAR Humanitarian award, Charlie Keener Civitan award, Civitan of the Year award, Kingsport Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year, and Grand Marshal of the Mack Riddle American Legion 4th of July Parade. One of her favorite achievements was winning Master Pie Baker and numerous blue ribbons for her biscuits in the Appalachian Fair.

Martha especially loved her time spent volunteering for Girls Inc. of Kingsport. Martha started the tradition of the Girls Inc. Christmas party, which paired a Civitan member with a member of Girl’s Inc. The Civitan members joined in sugar cookies and games as they celebrated Christmas with Girls Inc., and opened presents. This tradition of Santa’s visits and gifts for all of the girls has continued for over twenty-five years and the legacy of Martha’s vision lives on.

Martha was also a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN. Martha was married to her husband, Jim, for 55 years. They shared a life full of love for one another as constant companions and best friends.

Perhaps most notably, Martha loved her family. She would often be found buying White Lily flour at Food City and talking about her grandchildren. She was incredibly proud of her daughter and son and her legacy of family, food, and making each moment special will endure in each of her family member’s lives.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James Ross “Jim” Walker, Jr., father, Calvin James Maddux, mother, Pauliene Parker Maddux, brother, James Maddux, sisters, Peggy Maddux Turner and Jane Maddux Wade, twin grandsons, Ethan Ward Walker and James Ross Walker, IV, and best buddy, Cooper.

She is survived by sister, Louise Maddux Hobbs, daughter, Elizabeth Walker Byerley, son, James Ross Walker, III, son-in-law, Mitchell Byerley, Sr., daughter-in-law, Jennifer Walker, grandchildren: David Walker, Mitchell Byerley, Jr., Caroline Saunders Byerley, Katie Beth Byerley Boggan, Joshua Boggan, Clayton Walker, Elli Walker, Nicholas A. Clark, Ethan Walker, and great-grandchildren: Austin Walker, James Walker, and Hazel Ruth Byerley, in addition to several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held. A public celebration of life service will be held in the months to come.

Special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Encompass, NHC, Preston Place Suites, and Amedisys Hospice. A special thank you to Martha’s Hospice nurse, Cathy.

Contributions in Martha’s memory may be made to:

Girls Incorporated of Kingsport, TN

1100 Girls Club Place

Kingsport, Tennessee 37660

The Greyhound Rescue Foundation of Tennessee

P.O. Box 32554

Knoxville, TN, 37930-2554

Kingsport City Schools Homeless Education Program

400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 200

Kingsport, TN 37660