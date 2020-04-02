Mary Haynes

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Norton. Mary retired from St. Mary’s Hospital with over 35 years of service in medical records. She later volunteered at Norton Community Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daymon Haynes.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Haynes of Norton, Va.; granddaughter, Elizabeth Zody of Colorado; grandson, Richard Zody of Norton, Va.; two great grandchildren, Alaric Daymon Von Wermann, Damon Alexander Eugene Zody; a brother, Richard Whittington of Cannelton, W.Va.; multiple nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 PM Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steve Connerly officiating.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Haynes family.