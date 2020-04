ORLANDO, FL - John Kelly Dillard, (62), of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Kingsport, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Kingsport after a brief illness.

Kelly has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of John Kelly Dillard.