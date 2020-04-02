ROGERSVILLE - Nelle Christian Mowl, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence.

Due to the CoVid-19 concern the family will be having a graveside service only at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 3, 2020 at Goshen Valley Cemetery with Rev. Charles Reeves officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.

