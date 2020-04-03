Michael Fate Russell, 72, departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic a family graveside service will be held in Mountain Home National Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Pat Summitt Clinic, The University of Tennessee, Nursing Education Fund, 1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, or to the charity of your choice.

