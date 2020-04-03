Mr. John Wesley Millirons, Jr.

John was a resident of Rogersville, TN for seventeen years. He was born on February 11, 1961 in Frankfurt, Germany to the late John W. Millirons Sr. and Elizabeth S. (Dodson) Millirons. John was a SGT in the United States Army and served his country for 12 years. He moved on to long haul trucking and enjoyed being out on the road seeing different places.

He loved to play his favorite computer games, working on his home and looking for new woodworking projects during his free time. John was well loved by all of his family and was called “Papa” by his daughters and all his grandchildren. He had a larger than life personality, was always smiling and laughing, loved to joke and was very fun to be around. He also liked history and was very knowledgeable; he could talk for hours on many different subjects and loved to share/debate his knowledge with others.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette F. Hall.

He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Debra Kessler Millirons; five daughters, Cherene Davis, Diane Mechele Wershiner and her husband Jeff, Lola Beavers, Kristina Jones and her Fiancé James Baker, and Tammy Beavers; two brothers, Joseph E. Millirons and Jeremy M. Millirons; and sister, Susan I. Crosby; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The family of John “Papa” W. Millirons, Jr. will a have a private graveside service at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill with Pastor Greg Fletcher officiating. The service will be streamed on Carter–Trent Funeral Home Facebook page. John will be laid to rest at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Wershiner, Jared Wershiner, William Willis, Justin Wershiner, Mark Johnson and James Baker.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor and memory of John.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” held for John at a later date that will include full military honors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Millirons family.