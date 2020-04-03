Ora Eugene Buchanan, Jr.

A native of Benham, Ky, he was the son of Ora Eugene Buchanan, Sr and Ruth Kaiser Buchanan and brother to his two sisters, Ellen Napier of Knoxville, TN and Betty Jane Brown of Sarasota, FL. He leaves behind a loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Buchanan. Two children, daughter Stephanie Zimmerman and her husband Scott Zimmerman of Kingsport and a son, Jason Buchanan and his wife Marcy Buchanan of Jupiter, FL. Ora also leaves behind five grandchildren whom he was so proud of, Zachary Zimmerman, Alexa Zimmerman, Brooks Buchanan, Palmer Buchanan, and Crew Benham Buchanan.

Depending on how and when you met him, you may know him by one of his many nicknames, Gene, Eugene, Buck, Big Bear or his favorite and most affectionate name...Bearpa. He was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church. The owner of Buchanan Insurance Agency which he founded in the early 70’s in downtown Kingsport. After a short retirement in the late 90’s, he and his son Jason started another agency, Buchanan & Company in Gray, TN. He was a 1961 graduate of Benham High School where he excelled in basketball and football for the Tigers. After graduating from high school he attended college at East Tennessee State where he earned his BA in Business Management and Real Estate. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. He was hired by Travelers Insurance in 1971 and was active in his career until he passed.

Buck was an avid fisherman and active member for many years of several Bass clubs. For many years, he fished tournaments all over the southeast, winning several. Fishing was his passion until Jason became active in sports and Buck’s priorities changed. Coaching youth sports became his passion. He was very involved as a board member of the Colonial Heights Athletic Commission where he coached basketball and baseball. He also coached The Kingsport Travelers several years in Junior Pro and AAU basketball. Bearpa was most proud of his grandchildren and they loved him dearly. He touched many lives in such a positive manner. He was a gentle and generous man who will be missed by many.

Due to the COVID-­19 restrictions on travel and congregating, we have decided to delay services until we can do so in a safe manner. We will notify the public of the date for his Celebration of Life.