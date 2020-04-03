KINGSPORT - Summer Ella Fay McMillan, 12, Kingsport, TN, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020. Summer was in the fifth grade at Washington Elementary and attended First Baptist Church. Summer loved her dog, Bo Williamson McMillan.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dan McMillan, and papaw, Doug Reynolds.

Summer is survived by her father, Chris McMillan; mother, Lisa Reynolds; 3 sisters, Alexis Laws, Bri McMillan and Ciarra McMillan; 2 brothers, Storm Reynolds and Thomas McMillan; paternal grandmother, Fay McMillan; and maternal grandmother, Ella Kate Reynolds.

The family will have a drop in visitation from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.