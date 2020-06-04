CHURCH HILL - Gary Lee Hill, 61 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 2, 2020 following a short illness.

He was born on March 10, 1959 to the late Gene and Ruth Stapleton Hill. Gary was retired from Church Hill Water Department after 41 years. He enjoyed Nascar and working to restore muscle cars in his garage. He was a loving husband, father and papaw and was very devoted to his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Hill; father-in-law, O’Dell Wells; mother-in-law, Mae Wells and his nephew, “Jimbo” Bear.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Kaye Wells Hill; son, Andrew Clayton Hill; precious grandchildren, Ethan and Kayleigh Hill; brothers, Michael (Charlotte) Hill and Tony Hill; sister, Melanie Hill; sister-in-law, Patty Bush; uncle, James (Sue) Stapleton; nephews, Shawn (Jessica) Ashley (Kristi), Chris (Stacy) and Brandon (Whitney) Hill, Richie Wells, Gabriel and Michael Gillespie; nieces, Katrina Wells and Melanie Gillespie.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother B.D. Cradic officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Hill family.