Sherry Trent

DUNGANNON, VA - Sherry Lynne Trent, 49, Dungannon, VA passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence.

Sherry was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee on November 8, 1970 to Douglas and Linda (Darnell) Perry. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and her friends.

Her son, Jeremy McNew; maternal grandparents, Charles and Lucille Darnell and her paternal grandparents, Worth and Edith Perry preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Megan McNew, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Whitney Spiva and husband, Ryan, Church Hill, TN; sisters, Karen Gwinn and husband, David, Dungannon, VA, Callie Perry and boyfriend, Greg Amos, Lebanon, VA; brothers, Charles Perry and wife, Tammy, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Kevin Perry and wife, Chrissy, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Alan Perry and wife, Wendy, Church Hill, TN, Michael Perry and wife, Stephanie, Ft. Blackmore, VA; grandchildren, Tristan McNew, Dominic McNew, Everleigh Rhoton, Hailey Spiva, Cayden Spiva and Dawson Spiva; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the McNew Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA with Pastor Gary Hunley and Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Brothers will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Trent family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Wendy, Sara and Lisa.

