Moneda Jean Amyx, age 95, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville. She was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Eidson, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Cora Cross Amyx; brother, Johnny Amyx; sisters, Bertha Matthews, Elizabeth Gibson, and Ruth Bloomer.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal and Rev. Virgil Lipe officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Amyx Cemetery in Eidson.

The family expresses a special thank you of gratitude to the staff of Signature Healthcare, Dr. Velasco and Home Health for the care and kindness given to Moneda.