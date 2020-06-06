WEBER CITY, VA - Ruth Victoria Snyder, 89 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at her residence following a period of declining health.

She was a devout, born again Christian lady and an angel here on earth. She had genuine love for the Lord and family and will be dearly missed by her children and all who knew her. She was a living testimony. Ruth was born on March 26, 1931 to the late Rev. Riley and Pheobe Stallard Caldwell. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Emerson Snyder; sister, Reva Anne Bolger; baby sisters, Raney Jo and twin Ruby Caldwell; brothers, Charles Curtis Caldwell, Sr., Eugene Caldwell, J. L. Caldwell, & Carl Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Christine Snyder; nephews, Stephen Caldwell and Charles Junior Caldwell.

She is survived by her daughters, Odessa Soloman and husband Mike, Susie Snyder, Kathy Steffey and husband Johnny; son, Charles Snyder; grandchildren, Crystal Lane and husband David, Rachel Meade, Joshua Owens and wife Misty, Sara Botts and husband Andrew, Kim Bell and husband; great grand- children, Toshia Boyer and husband Justin, Johnathen Keith, Avery Meade, Aiden Meade, Kennedy Botts, & Asher Botts; several nieces and nephews; half- sister, Mary Ellen, in North Carolina.

Funeral service will be Sunday June 7, 2020 at 2:00 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA with Rev. Roy Darnell and Rev. Vernon Hall officiating. Music will be provided by her son, Charles Snyder and friends. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Caris Hospice, special nurse Andy and her special caregiver Margo Johnson who loved Mrs. Snyder like her own grandmother.

