KINGSPORT - Bo McClellan went to be with the Lord on Saturday June 6th, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 1974 the family moved to Kingsport where he lived the rest of his life. He followed in his fathers footsteps and became a brick and block mason. He worked as a mason for 46 years. He was a good father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.

Bo was preceded in death by his father, Henry D. McClellan; two sisters, Sharon Lee Absher and Terri Jean McClellan; nephew, Henry Absher; and niece, Sharon Renee Crawford.

Bo is survived by his mother, Juanita McClellan of the home; three sons, B.J. McClellan, Eric McClellan, and Heath McClellan and wife A.J.; brother, Sean McClellan and wife Elizabeth; sisters, Donna McClellan and husband Allen, Tarra Crawford and husband Tim, Shelia Aistrop and husband Rusty; the mother of his three sons, Rhonda McCoy whom he always loved; ten grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday the 10th from 6pm to 8pm at Trinity Memorial. Memorial service will follow with Cousin Brian McClellan and Pastor Randy Powers officiating.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the McClellan family.