It is with great sadness, a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend was taken from us too soon.

Kelly left this world unexpectedly on June 06, 2020. She was born in Kingsport, TN on 05/14/1998, to Robert and Rhonda Scott, of Gray, TN. She was only 22 years old.

She was an incredible equestrian, artist, writer of poetry, and a true lover of all animals. A beautiful young woman, full of life, Kelly will always be remembered for how she brightened the room, with her silliness and energy. She was her happiest outside, in her boots, on the back of her horse. She had a stubborn yet loving, gentle and caring personality, she will continue to stay with us, in our hearts, through memories, her smile and the way she laughed.

When you think of Kelly, remember the good memories you have of her, the joys, the laughs and reflect on how fragile and short life is. Reminisce on those you love and take joy in the time spent with them, for that is what we have to hold onto.

Kelly is survived by her parents and paternal grandparents Gale and Brenda Bishop, sister Rachael and her husband Philip, brother Robbie, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and pets. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Doug and Patsy Scott.

The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday in the Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with Rev. James Hulse officiating.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave and online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Kelly Scott.