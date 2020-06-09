Opal Joyce Mullins

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Kathleen Barnette; and brothers, Jack and Danny Barnette. Survivors include her son, Billy Mullins; daughter, Kim (Terry) Hinkle; sisters, Helen (Andy) Sensabaugh, Joan (Carl) Light; brothers, Elmo, Lonnie (Debbie), Roger, and Joe Barnette; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Linda Barnette and Rhonda Griffith.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.