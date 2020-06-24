SNEEDVILLE - Lester Howard Stewart, age 70, of Sneedville, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Stewart and son, Joseph Stewart.

Survivors include; His Children; Leslie Horne of Kingsport, Haley Stewart of Kingsport, David Stewart of Church Hill, Matthew Stewart of Church Hill, Mark Stewart of Kingsport and Jason Stewart of Washington State; Several Grandchildren; and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Stewart Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, June 27 at the McNeil Funeral Home.

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.