William Dallas Thompson

He was a member of Shady Grove Church where he served as church secretary for over 50 years and served as former Deacon and Trustee. He served on the Federal Land Bank Board (currently Farm Credit). Dallas also served on the board of Hawkins County Farm Bureau and Hawkins County Co-Op Board. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Kyle Lodge in Whitesburg and Order of Eastern Star. He retired as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service. His passions were church, family, and his farm. He actively farmed for 70 years raising cattle, hogs, and tobacco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Gem Thompson; step-mother, Emma Burton Thompson, wife of 62 years, Martha Kathryn McCravy Thompson; sister, Virginia Jo Gammon; brother, J.R. Thompson; mother-in-law, Grace McCravy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.L. and Ann Haun.

He is survived by his daughter, Alice Ann Thompson Brooks and husband, Glenn; granddaughters, Casey Sivert (Brett), Sammie Brooks(Chris Lipe); the light of his life, great-grandchildren, Gema Brooks, Colten McLain, Rylee Sivert, Kaden Sivert, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Katie, Cherylanne, Carol, and John with Amedisys Hospice; and caregivers, Margaret and C.D. Andrews, and Pam Freeman.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church on Highway 113 in Whitesburg. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Rev. Donnie Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Creech’s Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shady Grove food ministry or Creech’s Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.