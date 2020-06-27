FALL BRANCH - Connie S. (Jones) Moore, age 70, of Fall Branch, TN, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Sullivan County on March 11, 1950, a daughter of the late Haynes and Reba (Crawford) Jones. She had resided in this area her entire life. She had been married to her husband, Doug Moore for 42 years. Connie was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Fall Branch. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, Granny, sister and friend who loved to take care of her family, cooking and watching Pastor John Hagee on TV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Jones, Sr.; sister, Peggy Hope Conner; and brother-in-law, Neal (Hoochie) Thornburg.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Doug Moore of the home; children, Lori Bledsoe and Kenny Garvin of Telford, TN, Brent Bledsoe of Fall Branch, and Susie Roberts of Watauga, TN; 3 grandchildren, William Daniel Bledsoe, Kimberly Susan Roberts, and Heather Renea Roberts; 4 great-grandchildren, Jasper, Olivia, Trinity and Emmalee; brother, Vanny Jones and wife, Doris of Kingsport; sisters, Janice English and husband, Gale of Church Hill, and Mary Thornburg of Smyrna, TN; brother-in-law, Bill Conner of Mt. Carmel; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Fall Branch, 169 Judge Baines Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Connie S. Jones Moore.