Mary Ruth Fannon Allen

Mary was born in Duffield, VA. She graduated from Radford College where she met her lifelong love and husband, John Lafayette Allen, Jr., who was a student at Virginia Polytechnical Institute (Virginia Tech), after which she became a life-long Peninsula resident. She will be remembered for her marvelous sense of humor, creativity, and passion for learning.

Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her loving husband, John L. Allen, Jr.; parents, Emmett Dedrick and Venus Robinette Fannon; brothers, Joe Fannon and Jack Fannon; brothers-in-law, Fred Allen and Charles Allen and sister-in-law, Tommie Fannon. She is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Barnes and husband, Hal, of Smithfield and Heather Eggleston and husband, Shawn of Manassas; three grandchildren, Brandon and Meghan Barnes and Ian Eggleston; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Jean Fannon, Duffield, VA; sister, June Fannon, of Duffield VA; her by brother-in-law, Richard Allen of Newport News; and sisters-in-law, Faye Andrashko and husband Gary of Irvington, VA, Sonja Allen and Gwen Allen, both of Newport News; and numerous, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a future date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Information will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home. View and post condolences on our on-line guestbook at weymouthfuneralhome.com

Mary was a long-time member of Christopher Newport University’s Lifelong Learning Society, a founding member of the CNU Theater Guild, and a member of the CNU Friends of Music. Her beautifully crafted poetry will continue to serve as an inspiration to her family and friends. In her words… “Just know to treasure the moments with your loved ones – from the first day the clock is ticking. Alas, make sure you hear it and live accordingly.” - MFA