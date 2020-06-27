Rex Walden Burns

Rex, a graduate of Ketron High School, lived in Kingsport from age five until moving to California in 1989. His lifelong career in the automobile business can be traced back to a Tri-Cities lot, Reliable “Rex” Motors. He is survived by his siblings Peggy and Dale, his nephew and nieces Donna (Steve), Dana, Katie (Brian), Brad (Lindsey), Clara Mae and Esther and his wife Kitty. Predeceased by parents Bob and Ianelle and sister Mary Frances.

Celebration of Life is planned for July 11, 3:00, at Meadowview Conference Resort, 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Association of America online: MSAA or Scripps Health Foundation, in support of the LVAD program, in memory of Rex Burns, PO Box 2669 La Jolla, CA 92038