Kirby aces final hole, claims PPA National Invitational crown

Fayetteville, North Carolina’s Bill Kirby aced the final hole in the final round of the Professional Putters Association National Invitational at the Kingsport Putt-Putt Center on Sunday for a 68-under-par 220 total and the victory.
“This was the best I’ve played since 2014 when I won the Players Championship down in Louisiana,” Kirby said. “I’m almost 71 years old and I’ve played a long time. For me to win something like this is just icing on the cake. I really didn’t know what the scores were going into that last hole and I kept my head down.
“I didn’t realize until afterwards that was for the win.”
Kirby and Gary English — who finished second, three strokes behind — put on a putting exhibition. They had been tied for the lead since the end of the second round on Saturday.
“Gary and I have known and played with each other for 51 years,” Kirby said. “He’s a great ambassador for the game and I was pulling for as hard for him to win it as anyone.
“I got to Kingsport on Wednesday and I didn’t play very well in my practice rounds, but then I started picking it up on Friday. Anytime that you’re in a tournament, there’s always nerves. These are not only the best players in the nation, but the best in the whole world.
“And then you’re playing against the local guys like Sid Davis, Joey Graybeal, Kevin Rutledge and Travis Robinson,” Kirby added. “They’re all tremendous players and that just makes it that much tougher.”
Angelo Korogianos was just one shot behind with six holes to play before a double bogey on hole No. 13, which left Kirby in an almost uncatchable position.
“If he would’ve taken a 2, that would’ve helped him out,” said Kirby, who collected a $1,000 cash prize. “I saw him leave it short and I thought I needed to go for it. That is a very tense putt to have to hit. It was probably the toughest hole all week.”
The tournament, the initial kickoff to the national PPA tour, was under a cloud of uncertainty for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials were concerned about different guidelines and reopening plans for individual states.
“This whole year has been pretty unique because of COVID-19,” tournament director Joe Aboid said. “There’s 50 different rules out there and when we finally had some place to go in Tennessee, it was really a relief and I’m glad we came here. It’s always a very popular place.”
The entire tournament took place on course No. 2 at Kingsport Putt-Putt, which regular players say is the much tougher course because of all the different breaks the carpet presents and how the course doesn’t offer much of a break.
“That course is one of the toughest in America and I’ve played them all,” Kirby said. “It’s probably three or four strokes difference from the front course. There’s so much trouble on (course No. 2).”
“We played here last year for the national championship and used both courses,” Aboid said. “We decided that since we used the front course three years ago that we’d try the back course this year. Next time when we come back, who knows.”
Kirby thanked Kingsport Putt-Putt co-owners Dan and Marcia Estes during the trophy ceremony. Kirby said afterward that the Model City is one of the best places to play the game in the country.
“Kingsport is such a great town and that is one of the best courses in America,” Kirby said. “It’s so tough and so competitive. It really makes you think.
“Danny and Marcia are outstanding Putt-Putt franchise owners. They have been for a long time.”
Davis, who was the top local on Saturday, in fourth place, finished sixth at 61-under 227.
Professional Putters Association National Invitational
At Kingsport Putt-Putt Center
Sunday, June 7
After 8 of 8 rounds; par 144
65 players
Bill Kirby 106-114—220
Gary English 106-117—223
Angelo Korogianos 108-116—224
Jeff Garrison 114-111—225
Sid Davis 109-118—227
Chris Chafin 113-115—228
Wade Sahmel 117-111—228
Travis Robinson 114-115—229
Rusty Taylor 114-116—230
Danny Tatum 117-114—231
Jerry Pinotti 112-120—232
Randy Reeves 113-120—233
Harold Mikell 118-115—233
John Ventura 117-117—234
Alan Quinnelly 113-122—235
Robert Johnson 116-119—235
Olivia Prokopova 116-119—235
Jimmy Mott 118-117—235
Brad Lebo 118-117—235
Brian Johnson 119-116—235
Joe Lea 119-116—235
Ben Blake 122-113—235
Kent Cranford 117-119—236
Frank Warren 113-124—237
Joey Graybeal 120-117—237
Jeffrey Smith 122-115—237
Frank Bisesl 115-123—238
Jeff Studer 116-122—238
Geoff Mosk 118-120—238
Nate Nichols 125-113—238
Zach Martin 114-125—239
Mike Flavin 117-122—239
Donnie Carpenter 118-121—239
Ed Haggerty 118-121—239
Jay Klapper 117-123—240
Rainey Statum 121-119—240
Greg Ward 117-125—242
Kevin Rutledge 119-123—242
Patrick Prillhart 119-123—242
Manfred Stewart 122-120—242
Lee Messinger 126-117—243
Jeff McDonald 120-124—244
Tim Jones 127-117—244
Darrell Britt 121-124—244
Thomas Rawles 127-118—245
Ricky Schults 119-127—246
James Chastain 121-125—246
Charlie Greenwalt 125-121—246
Steve Lyon 122-125—247
John Kropinak 122-127—249
Harry Sykes 126-123—249
Anthony Amick 127-122—249
John Wilder 117-133—250
Paul Johns 124-126—250
Tim Schrader 126-125—251
Ken McDonald 127-124—251
Rick Culverhouse 125-128—253
Tony Varnadore 128-125—253
Monte Snyder 130-124—254
Matthew Browder 125-133—258
Lewis Burton 128-130—258
John McCabe 133-130—263
Dom Perry 130-140—270
Joe Smith 136-139—275